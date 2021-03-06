200,000 Shares in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Jiya Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JYAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $773,000.

Shares of Jiya Acquisition stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. 38,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,955. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

In other Jiya Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 52,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $543,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 100,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,057 in the last 90 days.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

