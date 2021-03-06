200,000 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Option Care Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Option Care Health by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 10,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 80.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 776,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,711. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

