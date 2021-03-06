200,000 Shares in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

VINC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,346. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.40.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Vincera Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in clinical trials. Its drug candidates are in development for the treatment of solid tumors, leukemia, B-cell malignancies, lymphomas, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

