20,686 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. Horizon Therapeutics Public makes up 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,517.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.65. 1,868,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $96.54. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 63,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $4,474,753.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,384.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $411,502.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,662 shares of company stock valued at $28,227,857. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

