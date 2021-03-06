$21.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $21.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.15 billion to $21.72 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $84.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $88.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $87.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.25 billion to $93.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.