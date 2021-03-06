21,767 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Grand Central Investment Group

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,000. The Walt Disney makes up about 3.5% of Grand Central Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $189.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.45. The company has a market cap of $344.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

