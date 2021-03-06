$228.25 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report sales of $228.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.79 million and the highest is $241.71 million. Groupon posted sales of $374.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $960.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $949.99 million to $971.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $979.25 million, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRPN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Groupon by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Groupon by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,186 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $62.84 on Friday. Groupon has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

