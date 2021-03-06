24,212 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $74.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

