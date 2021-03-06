260,000 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Bought by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.67% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $591,000.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $37.66. 181,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

OLMA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.