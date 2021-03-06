260,000 Shares in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Bought by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned 0.67% of Olema Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $591,000.
Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $37.66. 181,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.04. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $60.27.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
