$265.77 Million in Sales Expected for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report sales of $265.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $264.18 million to $268.00 million. LendingTree posted sales of $283.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

TREE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.36.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.10 and its 200-day moving average is $303.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $372.64.

In related news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.32 per share, with a total value of $408,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,390.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in LendingTree by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

