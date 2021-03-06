$281.50 Million in Sales Expected for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will post sales of $281.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s earnings. Artisan Partners Asset Management reported sales of $202.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Artisan Partners Asset Management.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $47.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 145.32%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

