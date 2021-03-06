$283.17 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) will announce $283.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.20 million to $284.00 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $284.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%.

Several research firms have commented on WOW. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

WOW stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

