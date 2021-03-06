285,458 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 285,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,435,000. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 7,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 196,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,188. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.