$288.38 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to announce $288.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.19 million and the highest is $294.00 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $276.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TYL. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.22.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total transaction of $2,855,629.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,287,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,552 shares of company stock worth $45,184,077. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $401.06 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $404.90. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

