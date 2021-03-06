-$3.15 EPS Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) to announce ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.06) and the highest is ($1.51). argenx reported earnings of ($2.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($13.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($22.13) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($12.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.80) to ($8.70). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in argenx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in argenx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in argenx by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $289.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.59. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

