$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to announce $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.23 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.26 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $267,856.58. Insiders have sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 274,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12,627.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 84,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $222.30 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $233.91. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

