$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.61 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $13.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $13.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.44 billion to $15.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

NYSE INFY opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Infosys has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after acquiring an additional 366,371 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

