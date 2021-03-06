$3.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the highest is $3.91 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $2.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $18.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 billion to $19.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $20.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.81 billion to $22.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.92.

NYSE:LAD opened at $375.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $392.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,655. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $958,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 48,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

