300,000 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Hyliion comprises about 0.7% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Hyliion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYLN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,592,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,334. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.02.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

