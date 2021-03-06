300,000 Shares in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSIAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSIAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. 22,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,091. TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

