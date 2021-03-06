31,953 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,975,000. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,975.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,730.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

