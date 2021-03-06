3,444 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after buying an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,995,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $262.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $290.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.77. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $124.53 and a one year high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

