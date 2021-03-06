350,000 Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARBGU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,736,000.

ARBGU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

