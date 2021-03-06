3,832 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,832 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 185,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $50,535,000 after acquiring an additional 102,442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock valued at $375,611,345. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.28. 26,820,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506,061. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average is $270.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

