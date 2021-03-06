$392.13 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report $392.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $387.00 million and the highest is $394.90 million. SPX posted sales of $369.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 28.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPX by 101.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 45,773 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SPX by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in SPX by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. SPX has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $60.06.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

