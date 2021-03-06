400,000 Shares in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

VCVCU stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.41. 16,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,395. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

