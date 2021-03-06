400,000 Shares in FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 3.20% of FS Development as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FS Development in the third quarter worth about $11,198,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,599,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,839,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Development stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 411,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.13. FS Development Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

