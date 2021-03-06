$42.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will post $42.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.81 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $33.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $189.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.59 billion to $225.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $222.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $205.83 billion to $262.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $2,145.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,975.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,730.49.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

