$427.68 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $427.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $434.20 million. CDK Global posted sales of $516.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

CDK opened at $51.71 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $67,389,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,882 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 704,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

