44,105 Shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.