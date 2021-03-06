44,449 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. AT&T comprises about 0.7% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,713,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,013,031. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

