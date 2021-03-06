47,969 Shares in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,969 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Preferred Bank accounts for 1.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.32% of Preferred Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

