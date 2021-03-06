$499.31 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $499.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.59 million and the lowest is $488.12 million. Gentex posted sales of $453.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.30 on Friday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

