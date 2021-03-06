515,320 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 515,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,834,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,286,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,968,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,412,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 53.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.70. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have commented on LESL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Leslie’s Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.