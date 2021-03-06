51,776 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by Roubaix Capital LLC

Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Capri by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Capri by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.39. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

