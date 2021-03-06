550,000 Shares in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Purchased by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,000. Paya accounts for about 1.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.47% of Paya as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $1,482,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $11,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.