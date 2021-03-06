604,809 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Acquired by Library Research Ltd

Library Research Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 604,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,634,000. GDS makes up 39.4% of Library Research Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Library Research Ltd owned about 0.40% of GDS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GDS by 11.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after buying an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in GDS by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,231,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,560,000 after acquiring an additional 830,599 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in GDS by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,775,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,274,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GDS by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,746,000 after acquiring an additional 98,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GDS by 1,895.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC raised GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

GDS traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $90.00. 2,175,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,355. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

