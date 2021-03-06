$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.