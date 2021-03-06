$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $350,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.34 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $29.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $269.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $15.44.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.