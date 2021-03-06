$659.90 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post sales of $659.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.00 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $710.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 125,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXP stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.88.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

