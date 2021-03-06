$66.12 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $66.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.97 million and the lowest is $64.28 million. DHT reported sales of $152.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $337.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.86 million to $365.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $405.74 million, with estimates ranging from $403.39 million to $408.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,159,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,213,000 after buying an additional 462,375 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in DHT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,728,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in DHT by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,470,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 310,738 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in DHT by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 681,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 465,669 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 255,506 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

