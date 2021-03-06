$68.91 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $68.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.26 billion and the highest is $69.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $64.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $278.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.14 billion to $282.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $301.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $291.20 billion to $309.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UNH stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

