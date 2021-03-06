$7.35 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce $7.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $8.96 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $7.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $19.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $20.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.90 million, with estimates ranging from $29.20 million to $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK opened at $53.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $66.72.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

