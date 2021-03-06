$7.84 Billion in Sales Expected for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to announce $7.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.71 billion. SAP posted sales of $7.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year sales of $33.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.50 billion to $33.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.91 billion to $35.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SAP.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in SAP by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SAP by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in SAP by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in SAP by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 23,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in SAP by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $123.08 on Friday. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

