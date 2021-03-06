$816.57 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce $816.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $770.30 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $51.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.