$82.37 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) to report $82.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.02 million and the highest is $82.70 million. Appian posted sales of $78.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $354.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $355.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $410.41 million, with estimates ranging from $405.80 million to $418.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

APPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

Appian stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.68. Appian has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.64 and a beta of 2.00.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of Appian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total transaction of $1,383,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,044.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,088 shares of company stock valued at $65,844,469. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

