8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $446,449.00

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $446,449.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000102 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000085 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001126 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

