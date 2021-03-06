$905.83 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $905.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $921.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $883.60 million. Ventas reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,976 shares of company stock worth $1,331,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Ventas by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 32,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 222.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 541,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 373,789 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 14.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 7.6% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.