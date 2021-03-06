$99.99 Million in Sales Expected for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will announce sales of $99.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.68 million and the lowest is $98.40 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted sales of $347.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $419.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $421.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $947.15 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Longbow Research cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,283,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,923,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

