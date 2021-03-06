99,808 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Bought by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,079,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,650,000 after buying an additional 145,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.