Aave Price Tops $368.31 (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. Aave has a market cap of $4.58 billion and approximately $230.82 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can now be bought for approximately $368.31 or 0.00762740 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aave has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00057032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00025768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00031280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Aave

Aave is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,427,265 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.